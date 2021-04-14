PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A traffic stop in Phoenix Tuesday ended with the arrest of two brothers after police say they discovered a large cache of drugs and money.
Phoenix police say one of their officers pulled over a driver, later identified as 24-year-old Ivan M. Corona, after he didn’t stop at a stop sign. Officers pulled him over near the intersection of Roosevelt and 7th street.
During the stop, the officer spotted what he believed to be suspicious baggies on the floor of the pickup truck. The officer said the baggies appeared to have cocaine and methamphetamine in them. When Ivan was searched, “several white baggies containing a white powdery substance fell to the ground,” according to court paperwork. In all, court documents say that 14 baggies were found in Corona's underwear. Police say 12 baggies held more than 25 grams of cocaine and the other 2 held 7.54 grams of methamphetamine.
The investigation then led officers to two nearby apartments. In the first apartment, located near 29th and Roosevelt streets, officers say they found more than $70,000 in cash. While police were at the apartment, Ivan’s brother, 28-year-old Romaldo G. Mendoza-Corona, showed up, telling police he lived at that apartment, court paperwork says.
When police asked Romaldo if he had any drugs on him, he “pulled out baggies of cocaine from his pants pockets,” according to court documents. Hollowed-out pieces of wood were found in the apartment that investigators think were used to transport drugs, police say.
The search of the second apartment, located near Thomas Road and Seventh Avenue, turned up 50,000 round blue M30 pills, suspected of being counterfeit oxycodone pills made with fentanyl, according to court documents. Police also say they found 25 pounds of methamphetamine and a half a pound of cocaine.
Court documents say Ivan told investigators that he arrived to the Unites States last December with the plan to work in construction, and he did for about a month before someone talked him into selling drugs. He told police he and his brother helped to pick up and package the drugs, the court documents say.
Both Ivan and Romaldo were arrested. Both are being charged with narcotic drug possession, sale and transportation of narcotic drugs and money laundering.