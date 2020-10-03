PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A horrific crash on State Route 85 near Gila Bend left a Phoenix mother and two of her young children dead.

On Sept. 25, David Rincon said his sister Bobbie Rincon was driving back from a trip to Mexico with her 11-year-old son Javier, and 6-year-old daughter, Alicia. He says a semi-truck hit Bobbie's minivan, which then caught on fire, and all three of them died at the scene.

+3 3 killed in fiery semi truck crash on State Route 85 near Gila Bend The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Friday morning.

"I am just having a really hard time thinking about the kids," said David Rincon. "I just hope they didn't suffer."

Bobbie is survived by her two other children, 15-year-old Bianca and 13-year-old Cruz. David Rincon and his partner said they plan to legally adopt the kids. For now, David Rincon shares how he wants others to remember his niece and nephew, now gone.

"Everyone who knew Alicia instantly fell in love with her. The same with Javier. He was just really smart and funny," said David Rincon.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said they are investigating the crash.

Meantime, friends set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses and help David with the financial responsibility of taking in the two children. If you would like to donate, click here.