SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The brother of a Scottsdale Special Olympics athlete is speaking out after his brother was shot and killed while walking home from Old Town Scottsdale last Sunday.

Patrick Harkness is remembering his big brother, Scott, after he was found shot on the side of the road near Camelback and Hayden roads around 1 a.m. Patrick says Scott had gone to Zipp's Sports Grill in Old Town with some friends and was walking home when he was found shot on the side of the road. Scott was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

"My understanding from what the Scottsdale police have told me, what they know, is this was just Scott being in the wrong place at the wrong time and shot by somebody for who knows what reason," said Patrick.

On Friday, police arrested 38-year-old John Merryman in connection to the shooting. Police said they found the gun and "forensically linked" it to Merryman. "I can't even tell you what I think of this person right now; that this person is no longer out there and cannot hurt anyone else's family members," said Patrick.

Patrick says he wants to thank Scottsdale police and wants others to remember the kind of person Scott was. "I wanted people to see who he was, what he was all about, and how he lived his life. He was just a regular person living his life like everybody else. Even though he was special needs, he had a place, a house," said Patrick. "He had a life. He had a family; he had friends; he had a brother."

Patrick says Scott was a multi-sport athlete, competing in track and field, softball and basketball. As Scott got older, he focused on a new sport — golf. "He always liked to say he modeled his game after 'Happy Gilmore,'" said Patrick. "He liked to make people laugh and make sure people were having fun."

Family and friends have set up a website where donations will go towards the Arizona Special Olympics. "Scott was involved in Special Olympics his entire life; he was very heavily involved with the Scottsdale Bobcats, which is the local team. Every dime that is donated in Scott's name will go to the Scottsdale Bobcats Special Olympics team," said Patrick.

