PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The brother of the 20-year-old man killed with two others in a crash with a Phoenix fire engine said the firefighters acted bravely, and thanked them for their service.
Three firefighters were hurt Sunday on their way to an emergency call when their engine collided with a pickup truck at Bethany Home Road and 29th Avenue.
The crash killed the family in the pickup truck, identified as 20-year-old Kenneth "Chase" Collins, 19-year-old Dariana Serrano and their 3-month-old baby.
The crash sent the fire truck rolling several times onto a field near a school.
After the impact, a witness said the injured firefighters fought their way out of the engine and became emotional because they wanted to rescue the family involved in the wreck.
"They're brave people," said Collins' brother Matthew Wilson. "Even though they were hurt and fresh out of an accident themselves, they were trying to get up and go and help them out. Definitely want to pay homage to them and give them my thanks."
"I hope you guys are OK and I thank you for your service every day," he added.
Investigators said the fire truck was traveling west on Bethany Home Road Sunday morning to a report of a structure fire with lights and sirens on. The pickup truck made a left turn in front of the fire truck, police said.
"It's highly possible [my brother] didn't see the second fire truck and went to make that turn and it was too late," Wilson said.
Wilson described his brother "Chase" as "a good kid" with "a big heart" and said he was excited about being a new dad. The 20-year-old had passions for skateboarding and video games, he said, and clearly loved his live-in girlfriend Dariana.
"She always seemed to be laughing and had a smile on her face," he said.
Relatives launched a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.
The Phoenix Fire Department declined interview requests Monday, citing the ongoing investigation by Phoenix police.
