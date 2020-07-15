PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a double shooting at a Phoenix home. It happened Wednesday at around 6:20 p.m.
Officers responded to a home near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street for a call about a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man and woman with gunshot wounds inside the home.
Paramedics rushed both victims to a nearby hospital. The man, 19-year-old Michael Rhea, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 18-year-old woman still remains in critical condition as of Thursday morning. Both Rhea and the woman are siblings, according to police.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident and working to process evidence as well as speak with witnesses to see what led to the shooting.
Stay with Arizona's Family for the latest updates on this developing story.