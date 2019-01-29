octors did tell me it would be tough for me to go out and play basketball again," said Sammy Cibulka. "There's no muscle here in my right arm."
Not having a deltoid is not a problem for Sammy. He was diagnosed with a rare muscle cancer in 2016. He underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. Then he overcame neuropathy in his hands and feet, going to physical therapy daily.
"I picked up a basketball and started working again," he said.
While Sammy says it's been his dream to start in a varsity game, he admits he's just happy being on the court.
"Not knowing if I was going to be on the basketball court really gave me that perspective," Sammy said.
His mom said Tuesday night's game is a culmination of what they went through as a family, including watching her son's athleticism go afoul.
"It was really tough as a mom to see your athletic kid dwindle down to like 100 pounds of skin and bones," Theresa Cibulka said.
"He handled this far better than I would’ve handled it," club coach Reggie Fox said. He trained the teen for months during his recovery to get him back to his peak performance.
"As heartbroken as I was to find out the diagnosis, I was also encouraged that cancer was up against something when it was up against Sammy," Fox said.
Sammy goes in for checkups every three months, and he'll have to monitor his kidney, liver and heart for the rest of his life. But those who know him say nothing can beat his strength.
He now his sights set on the state championship -- and college.
"It's really exciting for us as a family to see him work so hard to come back and get his body back, get his brain back," Sammy's mom said.
