TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The pandemic has been hard for so many, including those involved with live theater productions. ASU Gammage in Tempe is looking ahead to the future when Broadway shows return to the stage, and the seats are filled with patrons once again.

ASU Gammage was able to reschedule all but three of its shows that were sidelined by COVID-19, and is hoping to welcome audiences back in the fall with a full slate of productions. Officials promise it will be worth the wait!

The upcoming Broadway season will include the following favorites:

Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! (August 17 -22, 2021)

HAMILTON (September 8 - October 3, 2021)

MEAN GIRLS (October 19 - 24, 2021)

MY FAIR LADY (December 7 - 12, 2021)

THE BAND’S VISIT (February 8 -13, 2022)

TOOTSIE (March 15 - 20, 2022)

HADESTOWN (April 19 - 24, 2022)

COME FROM AWAY (June 14–19, 2022)

Season Option

Disney’s THE LION KING (Summer 2022)

Disney's FROZEN and TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD were not able to be rescheduled during this season. So if you had tickets to those shows, your tickets were automatically moved to your corresponding subscriber performance of HADESTOWN and COME FROM AWAY. Unfortunately, JERSEY BOYS was not able to be rescheduled. But ASU Gammage hopes to bring all three of these shows back in a future season.

Tickets are not on sale yet for the general public.

If you're season ticket holder, your current season tickets and seats will be transferred into the new series at the same cost. Starting March 1, you can visit the 'My Events' page in your Account Manager to confirm the details of your subscription tickets for this season.

ASU Gammage presents interactive digital theater experience In this performance, three contestants are competing for citizenship to the USA.

If you purchased additional tickets for any show or purchased JERSEY BOYS tickets you will automatically receive a credit for those tickets in your account starting March 1. Those credits will not expire. You have the option to keep that credit in your account for use on future purchases, or you can make a tax-deductible donation of your credited amount to support ASU Gammage. You can also request a refund for the credited amount.

Click here for the donation and refund request form.

For more information, visit the ASU Gammage FAQ page here.