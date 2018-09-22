Think of it as a much-needed doggie field trip.
Right now, the Pima Animal Care Center in Tucson is packed with more than 400 dogs, the most dogs they’ve had all year.
The dogs spend most their days in kennels, waiting for someone to come along and give them a home.
Now, volunteers are helping give those dogs a brief but welcome respite from their kennels, even if only for a day or two.
One of PACC's newest programs, called a "short term foster program," centers around day trips and 'pawjama' parties.
The program invites people to take a dog home for as long as they like.
Earlier this summer, Fenske took "Missy" the dog home for the day.
“She just wanted to get out,” she said. “They just want to get out and have a life.”
This program not only gets the dogs out of the kennel for the day, but gives them a chance to socialize with people and other animals. Fosters can take them out for a few days at a time, even just one if need be.
Shelter staffers say it makes all the difference.
"There's no comparison to the love and attention a dog could get in a home given by one person," explained Rachel Jones, PACC's Post Placement Foster Coordinator. Jones said the goal of the program is to find these animals a happy home. "Either they don't come back because the person who takes them falls in love with them or they're like 'I'm going to market this animal into adoption."
Fenske's efforts found one for her first foster, Missy. "Her eyes. They looked... they just said, love me. Keep me. Give me a home," she said. It's become a new passion of hers.
It helps Fenske heal, too. She lost her Yorkie earlier this year.
"Our beloved Remy. We just can't get into full ownership. But when you look at the kennels, they look at you. They just want to love you," she said.
Her love for the program brought her back to PACC a second time, to find that kind of love for a dog named Melanie. When she checks out a dog, an exciting day lies ahead for the pair.
Fenske touts the pup around town, promoting their adoption. Dogs like Missy and Melanie wear a leash with the words ‘adopt me’ on it.
Participating in the program is relatively easy. All you need to sign up is a driver’s license.
Dogs are selected by the behavior team at PACC to ensure the animals are well socialized and comfortable with people.
Once you decide on a dog, PACC requires a short-term foster care agreement and contact information.
Tune into @TucsonNewsNow tonight at 10 for a story from @Heather_Janssen about our short-term foster program! You can foster for a few weeks, overnight, or even just a few hours! pic.twitter.com/sfStTEz9hg— Pima Animal Care (@PimaAnimalCare) September 21, 2018
