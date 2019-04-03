PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- About 150 bridges across Arizona have been labeled "structurally deficient" in a report by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA).
ARTBA is a non-partisan group whose goal is to grow and protect transportation infrastructure to keep travel safe and efficient.
Of the total 8,294 bridges in the state, Arizona has identified 1,944 total bridges that need repairs at an estimated cost of $1.4 billion, ARTBA says.
ARTBA has labeled 150 of those, or 1.8%, as "structurally deficient." ARTBA classifies bridges as structurally deficient when a key element is in poor or worse condition.
Of the 150 bridges in Arizona, ARTBA created a list of the 25 most frequently traveled. Two of those are in Maricopa County and one is in Pinal County.
The second most traveled bridge on the list is in Maricopa County on Shea Boulevard over Indian Bend Wash. This bridge sees about 50,000 people cross over it daily and was built in 1976.
The other Maricopa County bridge on the list is at 68th Street over Arizona Canal. The bridge was built in 1960 and sees almost 13,000 daily crossings.
The bridge listed in Pinal County, is where U.S. 60 crosses over Queen Creek. This bridge was built in 1949 and has about 7,600 people crossing it every day.
Other bridges that made the most traveled list that are in need of structural repair include 13 in Pima County, five in Mohave County, one in Coconino County, one in Apache County and one in Gila County.
Three of the bridges in Mohave County are where the I-15 crosses over the Virgin River. These three bridges have about 56,000 people that cross over them every day combined.
The bridge in Coconino County is the oldest on the list. It's where southbound I-40 crosses over the Rio de Flag, built in 1934 and it's in the top five most traveled bridges in need of repair with about 37,000 crossings daily.
The number of bridges listed as "structurally deficient" is down from 2014's number of 223 bridges, according to ARTBA.
