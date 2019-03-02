SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Some Valley brides were left scrambling when a bridal store shut down with no warning.
Allison Carroll was one of the brides left in the lurch when "Lillian Lottie Couture" suddenly shut its doors.
On Saturday, we found the doors to the store locked, but dresses are visible inside.
Carroll said when she found her wedding dress there in July, the store offered her a $500 discount if she would pay in full for the nearly-$2,000 dress, then and there.
So, she did.
Trouble is, she still doesn't have the dress. In January she says the store told her it still wasn't in yet.
She says after weeks of unanswered calls, she went to the store this weekend, only to find locked doors and a sign saying the store had not paid its rent.
Carroll's wedding is set for April 13... just six weeks away.
"Horrible," she told us. "I'm trying to keep up a strong face."
"To think you have the dress of your dreams and come to find out it's just not going to show up and deal with the last minute wedding plan stress on top of it, is just kind of a hard pill to swallow," she continued.
Carroll says she is trying to dispute the charge with her credit card company.
We called and emailed the store Saturday morning but have not yet received a response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.