PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A just-married bride and groom in Prescott were arrested, along with two others, after allegedly getting into a tussle with police officers.
On Sept. 28, just after 9:30 p.m., Prescott police responded to reports of a woman in a wedding dress who allegedly tried to assault an employee of a local business.
Officers were able to locate the woman, as well as a group of others who appeared to be arguing.
That's when police say 32-year-old Eric Cordova (the groom) became verbally aggressive toward the officer and "postured as though he was going to physically assault the officer."
The officer attempted to restrain Cordova, but the suspect continued to struggle, and the two fell to the ground.
Police say that "during the struggle, several other people who were accompanying Cordova began to assault the officer in apparent attempts to prevent the arrest of Cordova."
Another officer arrived at the scene and had to "physically remove people" from the skirmish. Things escalated, as members of the group continually "refused to obey verbal commands and continued to assault officers on scene."
During the struggle, police say 30-year-old Ashley Jordan, still in her wedding dress, struck one officer and pushed another officer.
Police say Jordan and Cordova had gotten married earlier in the day.
Ultimately, officers were able to bring the group under control.
Four people were arrested:
-Jordan of Chino Valley was arrested for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
-Cordova of Chino Valley was arrested for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
-Dustin Trout, a 31-year-old Tempe resident, was arrested for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice.
-Amos Puckett, a 25-year-old Nevada resident, was arrested for obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct.
Two other men were also cited and released for charges of disorderly conduct.
Two Prescott police officers received minor injuries during the scuffle.