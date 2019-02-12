PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Milwaukee Brewers are the latest MLB club to have an upgraded spring training facility.
The ribbon was officially cut on Tuesday afternoon on the "completely rebuilt" and renovated complex now called American Family Fields of Phoenix.
[SLIDESHOW: Renovated Brewers spring training facility in Maryvale]
It features a new clubhouse building that was about double the square footage as the old building, updated locker rooms, concessions, and restrooms and retail areas.
The NL Central Division champs will get to enjoy new batting tunnels, a new agility field and practice mounds and a new turf practice field which will have the dimensions and layout match Miller Park in Milwaukee.
There's a new scoreboard which officials called "way overdue."
"It's just all new. It feels new. It feels modern and I think the new scoreboard behind us is just going to be a better overall experience for the fans, to say the least," said Chase Gibbs, a senior project manager for the complex.
The Brewers also teamed up with Grand Canyon University for a "learning lounge," where local students will have access to free tutoring.
The completion of the $60 million project meant a new name change. After having the name Brewers Fields of Phoenix for about three months, it was switched to American Family Fields of Phoenix. American Family Insurance already has the future naming rights to Miller Park in Milwaukee. That name change will start in 2021.
Before Brewers Fields of Phoenix, the facility was known as Maryvale Baseball Park.
The Brewers invested about $60 million into the construction phase of the project and will be responsible for operation and maintenance costs of the facility after this year's spring training. The City of Phoenix will allocate $2 million each year for the next five years for renovations, and the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority will contribute approximately $5.7 million.
