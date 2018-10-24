PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − This season, the Desert Vista football team is united and led by a long-haired wonder.
When you’re 6-4, 271 pounds and the size of a house, it’s no surprise, Desert Vista defensive lineman Brett Johnson commands the opposition's attention.
"He does require a double team. Even then he breaks them a lot," said Desert Vista coach Dan Hinds.
"I've been use to it, since sophomore year. But, it's part of the job description, so I just got to deal with it and power through," said Brett.
"He's a wrestler, so he's got awesome leverage as well. So, he's hard to move and he's just a great player," said Hinds.
Dedicated to the weight room, he's a colossal force driving DV's defense. He also has the coolest hair, that would give Thor a run for his hammer!
"I let it grow. It does what it wants. I have a relationship with my hair and I just got to treat it good and it will look good for me," said Brett.
His philosophy about his long locks: sport it while you got it.
"All the males on my mom's side are bald. People on my dad's side are balding. So, I'm just trying to grow it out and just try to enjoy it while it's still here," said Brett.
Win or lose and coming down to his final stretch of playing football for the Thunder, it's meant the world to him.
"I'm just happy and grateful that I could experience this whole thing with all my friends and all my brothers here," said Brett.
Brett is all about positive vibes and connecting with his teammates. It's all part of the brotherhood the team believes in and he's a big voice in keeping them as close as possible.
"Cause when you're beat, you're tired and you think you can't go on any longer, you look to your homie next to you, and you realize you’re doing this for them and their doing this for you as well and that's what keep you going that extra mile," said Brett.
"It's very important to Brett to keep the brotherhood strong with this group," said Hinds.
Preaching unity and togetherness, he is the Thunders' version of linebacker Gary Bertier from the movie “Remember the Titans.”
"He's a kind young man, he really is. He's got a good heart," said Hinds.
He has so much to look forward to like lining up for the Cal Bears.
"Cal is great school. I love the coaches. I love the campus and I love the area," said Brett.
In whatever he does he'll be a leader because that's who he is.
