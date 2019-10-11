PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It's the day Breaking Bad fans have been waiting for.
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie was released on Friday.
The movie, written and directed by Vince Gilligan, reunites BB fans with Jesse Pinkman (Emmy-winner Aaron Paul).
The story follows Jesse as he tries to escape from Neo-Nazi captivity. But it appears his past may come back to haunt him.
Ten “familiar” Breaking Bad characters will reportedly make appearances in the film.
You can watch the movie on Netflix now.
But if you want to see how it all plays out on the big screen, the film will be showing in a handful of theaters around the country this weekend. Including locations here in the Valley
From Friday to Sunday, El Camino can be seen at select Phoenix-area theaters.
Harkins is showing the movie at the following theaters this weekend: Arizona Mills, Arrowhead Fountains, Camelview at Fashion Square, Chandler Fashion 20, Estrella Falls, Scottsdale 101, Superstition Springs and Tempe Marketplace.
The movie is also playing at the Film Bar as well as Alamo Drafthouse.
