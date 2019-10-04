GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona Coyotes fans will score at the concessions stand this season, as locally-owned Brat Haus restaurant joins the food team.
Brat Haus is a Valley beer garden that specializes in European-style sausages and traditional (and giant!) Bavarian pretzels.
On Friday, the restaurant announced that it will be an official concessions partner of the Arizona Coyotes for the 2019-2020 season at Gila River Arena.
Brat Haus will sell crowd favorites from two stalls in section 109.
“We are honored to be part of the exciting changes coming to the Coyotes organization this season,” said Dave Andrea, the owner of Brat Haus. “Our new stands will offer fans the ultimate bites and beers to enjoy while watching the players score on the ice.”
Fans can choose from menu items.
-The Haus Brat, made with parsley, oregano and allspice
-The Hot Italian Brat, made with garlic, paprika and chili flakes
-The Sweet Brat, made with fennel, smoked apple and onions
-The Hat Trick – A board including all three brats minus the bun
-The Giant Pretzel – 14 inches of Bavarian goodness
-Belgian-style Fries – Hand-cut, brined for 24 hours and fried to crisp perfection
The team is starting the new season on the heels of several major announcements, including welcoming new owner Alex Meruelo.
[RELATED: Billionaire Alex Meruelo takes ownership of Coyotes]
“We are excited to partner with Brat Haus,” said Coyotes President and CEO Ahron Cohen. “We are constantly looking for new ways to improve our food and beverage options at Gila River Arena and enhance the game night experience for our great fans. We know our fans will enjoy Brat Haus’ wide variety of delicious sausages, pretzels and ales at Coyotes games this season.”
[RELATED: Newest member of the Arizona Coyotes pack ready for new season]
The Arizona Coyotes home opener against the Boston Bruins is on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. Both Old Town Scottsdale and Uptown Phoenix Brat Haus locations will broadcast all regular-season games.
For more information about Brat Haus and to stay up-to-date with the restaurant, visit BratHausAZ.com. To keep up to date with scores, team news and more updates from the Coyotes, visit ArizonaCoyotes.com.
About Brat Haus
Brat Haus is a beer garden and scratch kitchen located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale at 3622 N. Scottsdale Road, on Scottsdale Road just north of Osborn.
With 28 beers on tap, menu items inspired by European cuisine and a dog-friendly outdoor patio with a bar, it is the go-to spot for a casual lunch or dinner.
The concept’s second location is in Uptown Phoenix on 6025 N. 16th Street, on 16th Street just north of Bethany Home Road. It's an adult-casual version of its predecessor. Find the food and drink menu at BratHausAZ.com and stay up to date by following them on Facebook and Instagram.