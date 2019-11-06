PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Brat Haus tried to expand to uptown Phoenix, but it didn't work out.
After only a few short months, the burgers and brats restaurant said it's closing its location at 16th Street and Bethany Home Road.
In a Facebook post, the owners said the spot didn't have "sufficient volume to sustain a viable business." The uptown location opened in late June and was a condensed version of their Old Town location, with only about a total of 100 seats. Complaints included prices that were too high and a limited beer selection.
Owners said they will still keep their Old Town location, which has a big beer garden and 28 craft beers on tap.
Gift cards that were bought for the uptown location will be honored at the Old Town location, the owners said.
