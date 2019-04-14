CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) -- This weekend the national teen defensive driving program "Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe" came to Chandler-Gilbert Community College to put on a free event for Valley teens.
BRAKES, founded by drag racing champion Doug Herbert after he lost his two sons to a car crash in 2008, has trained nearly 35,000 teens all over the country.
In addition to professional racing drivers, trainers of the program consist of current and former law enforcement officers who give teens extensive behind-the-wheel training in vehicles provided by Kia Motors.
Brian Preston, the parent of a teen who took the course, welcomes what the program has to offer.
"This gets them exposed to really thinking about some things that may be a parent doesn't feel quite prepared to do," said Preston.
Teens who take the course are 64% less likely to get into a car accident.
Local youth like Logan Sanchez appreciated the crash course in the rules of the road.
"I feel like this is a great experience for me because it's given me a chance to go through certain situations that I would normally not go through," said Sanchez.
The exercises included Distracted Driving Awareness, Panic Braking, Crash Avoidance, Drop-wheel/Off-road Recovery and Car Control/Skid Recovery.
Although teens have to give up their weekend for the program, BRAKES director of operations Matt Reilly says they really enjoy it.
"Sometimes they come in dragging their tail a little bit, not happy they have to give up part of their weekend," said Reilly, "But once they get through the training, they are really excited about driving. They build their confidence."
