TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -– U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a Yuma man was arrested for attempting to smuggle more than 61 pounds of fentanyl through the Port of San Luis on Saturday.
Authorities said the 25-year-old Mexican national attempted to enter the U.S. in a Dodge SUV when he was pulled aside for additional questioning.
They said a CBP narcotics detection KP alerted officers to an odor that lead to the findings of 20 packages of fentanyl, worth nearly $700,000 at street value, in the vehicle’s front fenders.
“Fentanyl is a tremendously dangerous drug,“ said San Luis Area Port Director John A. Schwamm. “I applaud the efforts of our CBP Officers for preventing such a significant amount of this narcotic from entering our communities.”
The drugs and vehicle were seized and the officers arrested the man.
He was turned him over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.