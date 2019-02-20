TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5) - Two women were arrested in two separate incidents after officers say they tried to smuggle opioids by strapping them to their stomachs at the Arizona-Mexico border.
The first was a 20-year-old American woman who tried to enter Arizona from Mexico at the Port of San Luis, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Officers say a drug dog detected drugs on her and officers found a package wrapped around her stomach area. The fentanyl inside was worth more than $25,000.
Border Patrol said moments later, an 18-year-old American woman tried to do the same thing, smuggle fentanyl by wrapping a package around her waist. But a drug dog sniffed her out, officers said. Those pills are worth nearly $28,000.
Both were arrested and the drugs were seized.
The city of San Luis is experiencing a health epidemic from fentanyl with about 15 overdoses already reported in 2019 due to the drug.
The pills, known as M-30s, are laced with fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times stronger than morphine. Experts say the pills are likely made in garages or clandestine labs in Mexico.
