YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Nearly $90,000 worth of methamphetamine was prevented from coming into the U.S. near the Arizona-Mexico border in the Yuma area in two separate incidents, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
The first happened on Friday, Sept. 6, around 12:20 p.m. at the Wellton Station.
A Border Patrol K-9 alerted agents to possible drugs inside a black 2019 Mercedes Benz, and they said they found methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin, drug paraphernalia and $11,000 in cash inside the car. A California man was arrested, and the evidence was seized.
On Sunday morning, agents said they stopped a suspicious driver in Dome Valley, and a K-9 alerted them to something in the spare tire. Inside they found 26 packages of meth and two other packages of pills. The meth weighed about 38.5 pounds and had a street value of $88,550. The driver, a Mexican man who was in the U.S. legally, was arrested.