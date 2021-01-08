Cecil Noyola Jr.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman was found dead in an apartment after Phoenix police conducted a welfare check late Tuesday night around 11:43 p.m. 

When police arrived at the apartment complex near Bell Road and 35th Ave, they found a woman deceased inside with a gun shot wound. She was later identified as 39-year-old Jessica Kennedy.

While investigating, police were trying to locate her boyfriend, 63-year-old Cecil Noyola Jr.

Two days later, on January 7, they located Noyola and arrested him for probable cause for the murder of his girlfriend. 

The investigation is still ongoing. 

 

