MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A boyfriend allegedly stabbed a man who had allegedly groped his girlfriend at her Mesa apartment.
It happened at an apartment complex near Country Club Drive and 8th Avenue Thursday evening.
Mesa police arrived on scene after reports of a man allegedly threatening people outside an apartment with a knife. While on scene, they learned that two people showed up at a local hospital with stab wounds from the apartment complex. Officers found the suspect, who has been identified as 34-year-old Daniel Juarez, on scene and took him into custody. Court records say during a search that the officers found a knife in Juarez's pants.
During their investigation, officers learned that Juarez allegedly had stabbed an unidentified man in the face with a knife. The girlfriend's mother took them to the hospital. She also had a stab wound in her foot about an inch and a half in length.
The mother told police that Juarez is the boyfriend of the girl who lives at the apartment. The victim was seated next to her when Juarez approached him and started stabbing. The mother noticed what was happening, she got up and knocked the knife out of Juarez's hands, fell onto the floor, and cut her in the foot. She tried to get Juarez out of the apartment. Once she did, she got herself and the victim into the car to go to the hospital.
Once at the hospital, CAT scans found that the unidentified man had two stab wounds on the left side of his head, one of which punctured the skull and hit the brain that led to a serious hemorrhage. He was taken into emergency surgery and court records say he is currently in critical condition.
Juarez allegedly told police that he got upset because the victim had allegedly groped his girlfriend. He proceeded to tell them he didn't remember what had happened because he blacked out.
Juarez has been charged with two counts of assault.
The investigation is ongoing.