SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An 8-year-old boy who is battling brain cancer was honored at the Desert Dog Police K-9 Trials in Scottsdale on Saturday morning.
Colin Raskey was sworn in as a K-9 officer at Scottsdale Stadium. He was given a full police outfit, including a hat and badge.
He was diagnosed with pediatric medulloblastoma in March of 2017 and has undergone two years of chemotherapy, radiation and three brain surgeries.
"He's a brave young man," said Rod Mamero with the Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association.
Colin relapsed in January and has to undergo more chemotherapy and radiation.
Officials say he loves video games, amusement park rides and animals.
Mamero said when he heard about Collins' story, he wanted to recognize him. Before the ceremony, K-9 officers escorted him to the Glendale Airport and was picked up by the Mesa Police Department. He was flown to Scottsdale Osborn Hospital where Goodyear Police SWAT picked him up and took him to the stadium.
The Scottsdale Police K-9 Unit brought him for the swearing-in and badge presentation.
"They're a part of our law enforcement family now, and we're going to support them, and it's a great event for everybody," Mamero said.
Mamero added they're going to try and do this every year at the Police K-9 Trials. It'll be known as Colin's K-9 Dream Day.
If you want to donate to help Colin and his family, there is a GoFundMe account set up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.