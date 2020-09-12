PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Phoenix near Interstate 17 and Thunderbird Road and ended in Glendale Saturday night.
According to Phoenix police, officers were called to assist the Department of Public Safety after troopers stopped to investigate a boy with a gunshot wound on the Loop 101 at 59th Avenue. Police say the boy was initially shot near I-17 and Thunderbird Road, but it was not clear why the victim was found in north Glendale. The boy was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
There was no suspect information available or details on what led up to the shooting. The investigation is in the early stages.
According to a tweet from ADOT, the Loop 101 westbound at 59th Avenue had right lane and on-ramp closures due to "a law enforcement incident."
Loop 101 westbound at 59th Ave: The right lane and on-ramp are closed due to a law enforcement incident.#phxtraffic #Loop101 pic.twitter.com/xZdjXDrqKT— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 13, 2020
