PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A boy was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital after he was hit by a pickup truck in a Peoria neighborhood on Wednesday.
It happened near 77th Avenue and Cholla Street, which is just north of Peoria Avenue. Police say the boy was playing when he ran into the street and was struck. Firefighters said he has serious injuries but was conscious on the way to the hospital. The victim's age hasn't been released.
The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. It's unclear if impairment was a factor in the crash. An investigation is underway.