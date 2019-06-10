PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A child has been taken to the hospital after he was pulled from a pool at a Phoenix park.
On Monday afternoon, the 11-year-old boy was discovered at the bottom of the pool at Pierce Park near 44th Street and McDowell Road.
The child was pulled from the water, and lifeguards began to do CPR.
Phoenix fire officials say the boy was awake and breathing, but he was still transported to the hospital for evaluation.
It's not known how long the boy was under water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.