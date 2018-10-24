PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The 6-year-old Tucson boy who went viral because nobody showed up to his birthday party had a do-over that more than made up for the first – total VIP treatment from the Phoenix Suns.
Teddy’s family – and the gaggle of reporters following them – couldn’t help but smile as Teddy soaked in all the attention. You’d think he was a Hall of Famer himself, the way the whole Suns organization showered him with birthday love.
“I like the basketball thing,” Teddy said from his courtside seat, pointing to the Jumbotron. “It looks humongous!”
Last weekend, Teddy had a birthday party but none of his friends showed up to enjoy the pizza and sodas with him. A picture his mom posted went viral and the Suns stepped in tweeting, “How about we all celebrate with thousands at our place?!”
And celebrate they did – first with some of the dancers and the Gorilla mascot, who gave him his own, personalized jersey.
“I never in my life – this is crazy,” his dad Ted said, searching for words.
From their courtside seats, Teddy was close enough to chat with Josh Jackson, who stopped his warmup to come to wish him a happy birthday. Teddy was the first fan to welcome the team on their way to the court with high-fives from all of them.
“Yeah, like this!” he demonstrated, as he hit the various TV microphones in front of him with his open hands.
“It’s a step past overwhelming. It’s this. Seeing the whole team come out and smacking hands was awesome,” Ted said.
The family says Teddy’s friends did apologize that they couldn’t make it to his original party and he has no hard feelings toward them.
