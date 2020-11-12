SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A San Tan Valley woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after her partner's 8-year-old son had to be flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital for serious injuries in September.
According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the hospital after medical staff alerted law enforcement of the boy's injuries, believing that they were more consistent with abuse. The child's mother had told medical staff that the boy was injured after falling off his skateboard.
The boy had multiple broken bones and internal organ injuries, PCSO said. His injuries were so severe that he had to be flown to Phoenix for emergency surgery. He was listed in critical condition and spent the next several weeks in the hospital to recover. PCSO said it is likely that he had been injured for at least a day or two before being admitted to the hospital.
PCSO said the child's mother's partner, 29-year-old Claudia Genis, stopped cooperating with the investigation. Detectives were able to find evidence in her phone showing that she was attempting to fabricate a story for law enforcement.
The boy was then placed into Arizona Department of Child Safety custody. He later told investigators it was Genis who hurt him. He said the abuse started when the pandemic hit and he had to stay home from school.
Genis turned herself into PCSO on Tuesday, Nov. 10 and was booked into the Pinal County Jail.
Detectives said this is likely one of the worst cases of child abuse they have seen in their careers.
"This case is truly heartbreaking, the fact someone could do this to an innocent child," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. "But I am thankful our detectives were able to get to the bottom of it, and free this child from his abuser."
Genis is being held on a $750K secured bond.
PCSO says the child's mother continues to cooperate with the investigation.