GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking into what led up to a 15-year-old being shot and killed at a Glendale townhouse complex's parking lot on Monday.
It happened in a neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Investigators say somebody in the complex came across the teen on the ground after he'd been shot in the parking lot and called 911. Paramedics arrived and gave the boy first aid but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say because of the victim's age, his name is not being released. The investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released.