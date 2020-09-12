PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Phoenix near Interstate 17 and Thunderbird Road and ended in Glendale Saturday night around 8:53 p.m.

Police responded to the area of Loop 101 and 59th Avenue for a shooting investigation Saturday night in Glendale. 

According to Phoenix police, officers were called to assist the Department of Public Safety after troopers stopped to investigate a 14-year-old boy, later identified as Christian Villareal, with a gunshot wound on the Loop 101 at 59th Avenue. Police say Villareal was initially shot near I-17 and Thunderbird Road, but it was not clear why the victim was found in north Glendale. He was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition. He later died at the hospital from his injuries. 

There was no suspect information available or details on what led up to the shooting. The investigation is in the early stages. 

Police are asking if you have any information to call Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. 

 

