PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition at the hospital after an accidental shooting in Phoenix on Wednesday evening.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said the shooting was an accident but did not go into detail about how the shooting occurred. He said the boy's immediate family, including another child, was at home at the time of the shooting. "I do not know who called 911," Williams said.
He wouldn't say who fired the gun. "This is a horrible tragedy for the family, for this young boy, for the community," Williams said. "It's a sobering reminder of the importance of gun safety. If you are a gun owner, you have a great responsibility to make sure your guns are somewhere safe, inaccessible to children or anyone else who should not have them."
Williams added everyone was involved was accounted for and detectives are interviewing them. They'll be out at the scene for hours.