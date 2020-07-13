SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – Another group in the fitness industry is fighting the governor's orders to close gyms with a lawsuit.
Right now, attorneys for Club Pilates, Cycle Bar, Stretch Lab, Pure Barre, Row House, and AKT Fitness says the Arizona franchised studios are closed due to the governor's executive order. With 23 locations, Club Pilates has the most Arizona studios of those brands.
Members of those popular franchised fitness studios could find out today if they can go back to class. Attorneys for Xponential Fitness, California-based company that oversees the brands, are expected in a federal court hearing by phone at 10 a.m.
The lawsuit, filed July 1, cites the governor's second executive order to close gyms is unconstitutional, devastating, and unnecessary. Attorneys argue it is unfair to group boutique fitness studios with big-box gyms.
They also say it's unfair that restaurants with indoor dining, tattoo parlors, barbers, cosmetologists, bars, and casinos can stay open.
"We believe that COVID is very real and needs to be addressed, but we've proven that we've done it," Alex Weingarten, a partner in Xponential Fitness, said Friday. "We've proven that we've implemented advanced safety protocols to make sure that our employees and our patrons are able to exercise safely. ... And so, our position to the governor is, why are you penalizing us when we're doing everything right."
Weingarten added that each brand has extensive plans to follow guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and can enforce and control social distancing measures and smaller class sizes because members have to sign up for classes ahead of time.
"We have no incidents. Across 1,500 locations across North America, we have no incidents of any spread of COVID traced to any of our fitness studios," he said. "So, what do you need from us in order to be able to open safely?"
Last week, a judge denied a request by the owner of Mountainside Fitness to throw out Ducey's order.
Arizona's Family will update this story with outcome of this morning's hearing.