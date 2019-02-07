PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Police said they arrested two women accused of skipping out on expensive Botox treatments in November.
Jessica Aguayo and Heidi Cruz-Sanchez both face felony theft charges.
In November, security video caught the pair as they prepared for Botox at a medical spa in central Phoenix.
About $1,300 worth of treatments later, police believed the women bolted without paying a penny.
"They had parked in a parking space and backed in, so that indicated that they were ready for a quick getaway," said Angelo DeNicola, owner of Senza Pelo Med Spa.
Security video caught one of DeNicola’s employees frantically attempting to stop both Aguayo and Cruz- Sanchez, but both women drove off.
According to DeNicola, both women received 40 units of Botox injected into their faces.
"We were shocked. We felt bad,” he said. “It did violate our trust and caused us to change a few of the things that we do."
Following the incident, any customer who enters must give their credit card numbers and a copy of their identification.
