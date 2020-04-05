Officer Hubert greets Officer Dowhan as she gets released from the hospital

Officer Hubert greets Officer Dowhan as she gets released from the hospital on Saturday afternoon.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two police officers who were shot and injured after responding to a call for service at a home in North Phoenix a week ago are both now at home recovering after being released from the hospital.

Officer Marissa Dowhan was met by Officer Alicia Hubert when she was released from the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Officer Hubert was released from the hospital Tuesday. Both officers were hurt in a shooting that left also left a Phoenix Police Commander dead last Sunday.

Officer Hubert and Dowhan were shot when they were trying to help break up a fight between roommates at a home near 43rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road. The suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Jacob Emry McIlveen, opened fire on the two officers and Cmdr. Greg Carnicle, police said. Cmdr. Carnicle passed away from his injuries at the hospital.

After an hours-long standoff, McIlveen was shot by another officer and pronounced dead at the scene.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you