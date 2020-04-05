PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two police officers who were shot and injured after responding to a call for service at a home in North Phoenix a week ago are both now at home recovering after being released from the hospital.

Officer Marissa Dowhan was met by Officer Alicia Hubert when she was released from the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Officer Dowhan was met by Officer Hubert when she was released from the hospital. ♥️🚔 get well soon. #StrongerTogether #loveisthebestmedicine pic.twitter.com/jqdBGxktpH — Phoenix Police Department (@PhoenixPolice) April 5, 2020

Officer Hubert was released from the hospital Tuesday. Both officers were hurt in a shooting that left also left a Phoenix Police Commander dead last Sunday.

Officer Hubert and Dowhan were shot when they were trying to help break up a fight between roommates at a home near 43rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road. The suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Jacob Emry McIlveen, opened fire on the two officers and Cmdr. Greg Carnicle, police said. Cmdr. Carnicle passed away from his injuries at the hospital.

+2 Phoenix police ID suspect in shooting that killed commander, wounded 2 officers Phoenix police on Monday identified the man they say shot and killed a police commander and wounded two officers.

After an hours-long standoff, McIlveen was shot by another officer and pronounced dead at the scene.