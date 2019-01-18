YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said that over 300 immigrants attempted to cross into Yuma earlier this week.
According to CBP, the group of 376 Central Americans mainly consisted of families and unaccompanied minors.
They were attempting to cross into Yuma after coming through Mexico on Monday.
CBP agents worked to process each person in the group all in one day.
Group of 376 Central Americans illegally crossed from Mexico and inundated agents in #Yumasector on Monday morning. Almost all were families or unaccompanied juveniles. #NationalSecurity #SouthwestBorder pic.twitter.com/dWzS0LCgCV— CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) January 18, 2019
(4) comments
300 more Democrat votes.
BUILD THE WALL
The current law says to declare refugee status you need to present yourself at a specified gov't facility. This was not done so one can assume these were not refugees. The current law also states 6 months jail time for first attempt and 18 months for subsequent attempts. I realize this is costly but doing so will prevent others from doing the same thing. Lock them up per the law.
JustinP, not that I like it any more than you, BUT our illustrious liberal courts have ruled that even if they enter illegally (not at a port of entry) they must be processed and released. Only Congress (or the Supreme Court) can change this at this time.
