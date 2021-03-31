SANTA TERESA, NM (3TV/CBS 5) -- Video captured by Border Patrol agents in New Mexico shows the moment two toddlers were dumped over a 14-foot-high border fence and abandoned in the United States by human smugglers Tuesday evening.
U.S. Border Patrol officials say their agent witnessed a smuggler dropping the two young girls from the top of the approximately 14-foot-high border barrier west of El Paso near Mt. Cristo Rey.
Immediately after both children landed on the ground, the two smugglers were seen running from the area and abandoning the helpless little girls on the north side of the international boundary line, Border Patrol officials say.
The camera operator who spotted the girls was able to direct Border Patrol agents on the ground to the remote location where they were dumped. They found the 3-year-old and 5-year-old Ecuadoran children alert and seemingly alright. Officials say the two toddlers are sisters.
They were taken to a Border Patrol Station for evaluation by medical personnel, then the toddlers were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. The two girls remain in Border Patrol temporary holding pending placement by Health and Human Services.
"I’m appalled by the way these smugglers viciously dropped innocent children from a 14-foot border barrier last night. If not for the vigilance of our Agents using mobile technology, these two tender-aged siblings would have been exposed to the harsh elements of desert environment for hours," stated El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. "We are currently working with our law enforcement partners in Mexico and attempting to identify these ruthless human smugglers so as to hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law."
U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.