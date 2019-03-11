YUMA, AZ (AP) - Border Patrol officials say agents in the Yuma Sector have arrested large groups of mostly Central American families, many of whom required medical attention.
Agents reported apprehending nearly 750 immigrants who walked through the Colorado River vehicle barriers near Yuma and surrendered to agents.
About 87 percent of the immigrants were Guatemalan with the remaining being from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Ecuador.
Agents say they provided medical treatment to 137 immigrants.
Some of the ailments included pregnancy complications, lacerations, blisters, respiratory issues, chicken pox, lice and scabies.
Border Patrol officials say so far this fiscal year, the Yuma Sector has seen a 230 percent increase in family unit apprehensions and a 36 percent increase in unaccompanied immigrant children apprehensions when compared to last year.
#USBP #YumaSector agents apprehend almost 750 illegal aliens over the weekend and provide medical treatment to 137 for various ailments. #NationalSecurity #SouthwestBorder: Details: https://t.co/8prwh8kLmZ pic.twitter.com/GlQ5URfBev— CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) March 11, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.