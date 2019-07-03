TUCSON, AZ (AP) - A truck driver is facing charges after federal authorities say he attempted to smuggle 33 migrants into the U.S. via a hot trailer through the Arizona desert.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the 37-year-old Mexican driver was arrested Tuesday shortly following the discovery of the migrants in a refrigeration unit that was turned off. Officials say the interior of the trailer was nearly 100 degrees.
Border officials say the group inside the trailer included 12 juveniles from age three to 17, a pregnant female, and a convicted felon.
The White House tweeted Wednesday that border patrol agents "potentially saved lives" by stopping the truck along Interstate 19 in Nogales, Arizona.
The driver, whose name was not released, was charged with felony human smuggling.
(2) comments
Death sentence for the smuggler, time to send a clear message. These are not poor people sneaking in that can afford to pay the smugglers. No sympathy whatsoever. Try sneaking into North Korea and see how far you get and what happens to you instantly. You can't fix stupid!
Agreed, yet the badged donkey headed criminals dont at your expense.
