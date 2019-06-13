TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Border Patrol agents are trying to find the people a little girl from India was with after she was found dead at the Arizona-Mexico border on Wednesday morning.
The body of the 7-year-old girl was discovered 17 miles west of Lukeville.
Border Patrol says agents learned about the girl after they encountered two women from India who told them they had come to the U.S. and that three others, a woman and two children, got separated from them hours earlier.
Agents started looking for the three about seven miles west of Quitobaquito Springs. Within hours, they discovered the girl's remains, Border Patrol said.
According to the National Weather Service, the high temperature on Wednesday in that area was about 108 degrees.
Crews expanded the search for the missing woman and child and agents found footprints indicating they crossed back into Mexico.
"Our sympathies are with this little girl and her family," Tucson Chief Patrol Agent Roy Villareal said in a statement. "This is a senseless death driven by cartels who are profiting from putting lives at risk."
U.S. Border Patrol encourages those in distress to dial 911, or activate a rescue beacon. People can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.
(2) comments
Stop the deaths of people who think they'll make it through our open border. BUILD THE U.S. BORDER WALL so they know it's not an open border and will no longer attempt to cross.
This is so sad but they should have stayed home. Please hurry and build the wall and deport all illegals.
