DOUGLAS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- U.S Border Patrol agents and the Douglas Police Department worked together to bust a home housing 16 people in the country illegally.
According to Customs and Border Patrol, Tucson Sector Agents teamed up with Douglas officers in the investigation and exposed the stash house Tuesday afternoon. Agents and officers found 16 people living in close quarters inside.
Fourteen of them were Mexican citizens. One person was from Peru, and another was from Guatemala. All 16 were deported, citing Title 42 authority, CBP said, which allow them to deport people hours after being in federal custody.
Agents provided each person with a mask and screened everyone for COVID-19 during processing. CBP did not say in their release if anyone tested positive for the virus.