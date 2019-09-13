TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a repeat sex offender at the border near Sells earlier this week.
Adrian Castro-Garcia, 33, was taken into custody late the evening on Monday, Sept. 9, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Tucson Sector.
“Agents quickly located him and provided medical attention.”
Castro-Garcia has been deported at least twice.
He was removed from the country after he served time on a conviction of sex with a minor in 2013. He was deported again in 2014 after serving time for a second conviction of sex with a minor, this time in Los Angeles County.
The agency said Castro-Garcia will be facing federal charges for immigration violations.
“All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal aliens with criminal histories are positively identified,” according to CBP.