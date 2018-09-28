TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5) -- Border patrol agents in Ajo at the Lukeville Port of Entry in southern Arizona arrested a total of 264 aliens trying to enter the U.S. in a period of 24 hours.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents encountered to large groups of men, women and children attempting to cross the border within the last day.
Agents found the first group of 164 people on Tuesday afternoon. The second group of 100 people were discovered on Wednesday in the same general location as the first group.
Both groups consisted of families and unaccompanied juveniles from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador all ranging in age from 11 months to 59 years old.
Agents transported the groups, found to be in good health, to the Ajo Border Patrol station to be processed for immigration violations.
In the last three months, border patrol agents have arrested over 1,200 people in similar group sizes in the same general vicinity.
Criminal organizations exploit the vulnerability of foreign nationals with false promises of legal status and encourage dangerous border crossing, placing lives at risk.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says its mission is to protect U.S. borders between official ports of entry but agents are equally concerned with the safety of anyone they encounter.
Tucson Sector border patrol officials continue to publicize warnings about the dangers of entering the U.S. illegally.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the border patrol by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. All calls will be answered and remain anonymous.
