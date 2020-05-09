YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Border patrol agents made quite the discovery Thursday evening. They found a downed drone carrying dangerous drugs.
According to Customs and Border Protection officials, agents found the drone near the New Canal on the west side of San Luis around 9 p.m. Attached to the drone were two packages containing 727 grams of meth. Agents determined based on the direction of the drone that it had come from Mexico.
Agents took the drone and meth to the Yuma Border Patrol Station and later turned the drugs over to the San Luis Police Department.
CBP welcomes assistance from the community. Anyone can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.