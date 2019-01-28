YUMA (3TV/CBS 5) - United States Border Patrol agents caught 49 immigrants from Guatemala in Yuma Sunday.
A video posted to the agency's Twitter account shows people from the group scaling the wall.
A 3-year-old girl fell off the smugglers’ ladder, according to border patrol agents.
Officials said they treated the child, who has minor injuries.
YumaSector #USBP agents apprehended 49 individuals from Guatemala who illegally crossed an outdated section of 16-foot border wall yesterday. During the incident, a 3-year-old girl fell off the smugglers’ ladder. Agents rendered aid to the child who sustained minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/OHoCYEkmSR— CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) January 28, 2019
