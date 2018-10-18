Two people were arrested after border patrol agents seized about $615,000 in hard drugs on Tuesday.
Border patrol agents at the Mariposa Crossing sent a 33-year-old Nogales woman for additional inspection of her Toyota van. A narcotics canine alerted agents to a scent in the van's dashboard. Agents removed several packages, including more than 26 pounds of fentanyl worth $360,000, and 2 1/2 pounds of heroin worth almost $68,000, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Later that day at the same location, a 46-year-old person was sent for an additional search of a Chevrolet sedan. A canine alerted agents who removed multiple packages of drugs, including 3 pounds of fentanyl worth about $41,000, more than 5 pounds of cocaine worth more than $122,000 and more than 7 pounds of meth worth more than $22,300, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Border patrol agents seized the drugs, and both people were arrested, then transferred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
