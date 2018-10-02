TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested two undocumented immigrants with felony convictions in separate incidents Saturday.
Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested 40-year-old Jose Adan Olvera-Rojas. Officials say Olvera-Rojas was trying to enter the state.
During processing, agents learned Olvera-Rojas was convicted in 2002 of rape in Marion County, Florida.
In a different incident, border agents arrested 31-year-old Luis Alvarez-Rodriguez.
U.S. Border Patrol agents said Rodriguez entered the U.S. illegally west of Arizona’s Port of Lukeville.
During processing, agents found he was convicted in 2008 in Maricopa County of kidnapping and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Both men will be processed for criminal immigration violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.