TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Border Patrol agent will have to serve probation for starting a southern Arizona wildfire while he was off duty.
Federal prosecutors announced Friday that 37-year-old Dennis Dickey, of Tucson, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge. He will face five years’ probation and make a public service announcement about the fire.
Dickey was target shooting near Green Valley in April 2017 when he put an explosive powder inside a target.
Shots struck the target, causing a fast-moving fire.
Authorities say the blaze burned more than 45,000 acres of state and federal land. The damage was estimated to be more than $8 million.
Dickey reported the fire immediately and admitted to starting it.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.