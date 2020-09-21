NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Border Patrol agent was taken to the hospital on Monday night after investigators said he was stabbed while trying to arrest a group of people who were suspected of being in the United States illegally.
According to the U.S. Border Patrol, the agent was walking east of Nogales, Arizona, around 7 p.m. when he spotted the group. That's when somebody from the group stabbed him multiple times. The agent then shot and killed the suspect, investigators said. Paramedics arrived and the agent was flown to a nearby hospital. The FBI is investigating.
This is the 19th officer-involved shooting outside of Phoenix and the 57th overall in the state of Arizona.