YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Border Patrol agent put his own life at risk to save a father and his toddler from drowning at the Arizona-Mexico border.
The father and child had allegedly entered the country illegally near Yuma. Border patrol officials say the father had strapped the 2-year-old to his back and was attempting to swim across a canal. But the rapid current of the water pushed the pair along, and the father wasn't able to get out of the water.
Border Patrol agents and other first responders hurried to the area to help the two. A Border Patrol helicopter crew landed nearby, and some civilians even helped secure rescue lines.
That's when a Border Patrol agent took off his uniform and jumped into the water to rescue the father and son. Along with crews on the ground and civilians, the agent pulled the father and son to safety. The pair was then evaluated for medical needs. The Border Patrol agent was not hurt.