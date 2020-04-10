SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sierra Vista police have arrested a border patrol agent on charges of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual assault.
Police say they had been investigating 49-year-old Dana Thornhill, who is a special agent with the U.S. Border Patrol. The investigation was part of a Homeland Security probe into ongoing sex abuse of multiple children.
On Thursday, police say Thornhill fled Sierra Vista city limits, and went into a church located north of Huachuca City. Detectives say they had evidence suggesting that Thornhill was armed with a semi-automatic pistol and was likely aware that authorities were planning to arrest him.
The Sierra Vista police tactical unit continued to watch Thornhill moving around inside the church, and later learned that he had physically barricaded a portion of the church. Police began negotiations with him, but say Thornhill would not come out of the building for about four hours.
Officers were then able to get Thornhill to surrender his gun, and took him into custody in front of the church without further incident.
Thornhill was booked into the Cochise County Jail. He faces two counts each of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual assault. He is being held without bond.